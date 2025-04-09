How's the Box Office Buzz: Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer actioner Jaat

The Sunny Deol action entertainer Jaat is all set to release tomorrow in theaters. It is a Pan-India film marking the big screen comeback of Sunny Deol nearly 2 years after his blockbuster grosser Gadar 2. Jaat also includes Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others in its ensemble cast. The film carries high expectations, majorly to cement Sunny Deol’s place among the biggest of the A-listers again.

The film, directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, is his Bollywood debut. For Sunny Deol, it marks the biggest pan-India release of his career, much broader than his audience based in tier 2 and tier 3 centers of the North. Though it's been a while since the Jaat trailer was released, the film has not released any extraordinarily impressive assets.

Three songs—Touch Kiya, Oh Rama Shri Rama, and Jaat Theme Song—were recently released as their marketing assets.

While a titular anthem and a dance number are needed to elevate a movie’s theatrical experience, they have not invoked any excitement among the audience since their release. As for Oh Rama Shri Rama, it is more of a devotional song. Sunny Deol does go around for several interviews and promotes Jaat, but that’s about it for the film's online marketing. The songs were expected to ignite a spark on the ground level but have not worked as intended.

While a Sunny Deol action film is expected to grow like a giant at the box office, we haven’t seen any glimpses of it, as advance booking for the movie just began a day before its release. This was due to several censoring issues the film faced, with CBFC giving it an A rating. Just in time, the team modified several dialogues and visuals to suit the U/A certificate.

The hype of an action entertainer like this, especially a Sunny Deol film, depends more on the spot bookings at the ticket window, with a lesser part contributed by the bookings. Though it is free to run in North markets for a week, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 releases on 18 April, which could damage its hold at the box office by a bit, if not much.

Though not a big trouble, its competitor in the South is Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil release, Good Bad Ugly. Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film Akaal, backed by Dharma Productions, can possibly push back Jaat. If it is received positively, the wider circuits of the North can surely pull it towards success.

