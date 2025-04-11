Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Sunny Deol’s film maintains steady run with decent footfall

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 2: Sunny Deol’s much-awaited action entertainer is now running in cinemas globally. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film stars Sunny Deol alongside Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat opened in theaters yesterday to a fairly decent response from the audience. Largely reliant on spot bookings, the film became the second-highest Day 1 grosser for Sunny Deol with a Day 1 India net of Rs 9 crore—just shy of the Rs 10 crore mark expected by trade analysts. As of the current, the word-of-mouth for the film has been mostly mixed to positive, not causing any harm to the footfalls. Alongside the public reception, the star factor of Sunny Deol is driving the film in tier 2 and tier 3 centers. Jaat continues to perform decently enough in markets like Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, Central India and Central Provinces.

Jaat has emerged as the second-biggest release of Sunny Deol’s career, securing a wide release across 3,500 screens nationwide. His largest release to date remains the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2, which opened on 3,900 screens back in 2023.

The advance booking for Jaat began just a day prior to its release, with the film primarily targeting an audience that relies on spot bookings and on-ground buzz. While promotional assets like the trailer, teaser, and songs didn’t create major excitement at the grassroots level, Sunny Deol’s strong presence has helped the film maintain an average performance with that segment of the audience.

Moving forward, only strong word-of-mouth can push the film to respectable numbers—provided it works in favor of this Gopichand Malineni directorial. If it connects with the audience, the action entertainer could gain momentum over the opening weekend.

