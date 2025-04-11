Jaat Day 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s latest actioner collects Rs 6.75 crore India net, showing fair weekday drop on Friday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Jaat, the much-awaited Sunny Deol action-entertainer, was released in theaters yesterday, April 10. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-stars Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra. As it dethrones Sikandar as the current best-performing Hindi movie in the market, it collects Rs 6.75 crore on its Day 2.

Jaat is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film began its run on a decent box office note, driven by spot bookings in most of its targeted territories. This latest release performed well enough in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Central India, contributing the most to its daily numbers. The film collected Rs 6.75 crore on Day 2, affected by a Friday drop of Rs 9 crore after Day 1. The two-day total of the film stands at 15.75 crore India net.

Day Net India Collection Day 1 Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Total Rs 15.75 crore

Though Jaat is currently performing better than the nearly 2-week-old release Sikandar, it has not started its run as well as the Salman Khan starrer. Sikandar collected Rs 27 crore India net, suffering from negative reviews while elevated from the Eid holiday. For Jaat, the film has opened to positive word-of-mouth, which could result in a better demand for the film over its opening weekend.

Another reason behind such an average performance of Jaat is the failure of the movie assets to reach the grassroots level of hype. As of now, the film is majorly performing on the face value of Sunny Deol, that too in a mass avatar.

The film has still taken away a considerable amount of screens from the previously running Sikandar, slowing down the Salman Khan entertainer. Now, the only factor that remains to attract the audience towards the film is where word-of-mouth drives the Sunny Deol starrer in the long run.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, is currently playing in theaters near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

