Indian Box Office gets 400 crore in 4 days with Rajinikanth & Sunny Deol ruling the show; 2 crore tickets sold

The box office has come to life ahead of Independence Day with films like Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Bholaa Shankar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Oppenheimer putting up an aggregate nationwide gross of Rs 403 crore. The aforementioned films managed to bring in over 2 crore Indians to the cinema halls during the 4-day period from August 10 to August 13. Leading the race is Rajinikanth’s Jailer which recorded an All India Gross of Rs 162 crore. The Nelson Dilipkumar film has sold approximately 93 lakh tickets through its four-day run and is gearing up for a big number on August 15.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 sells 70 lakh tickets in its opening weekend

While Jailer benefitted with a 4-day run, it’s Sunny Deol’s Gadar that ran neck to neck with the Rajinikanth Film despite getting a 3-day weekend. The Anil Sharma directorial scored an All India Gross of approximately Rs 152 crore. Early estimates indicate a weekend footfall of 70 lakh for Gadar 2, and the platform is set for the film to explode further during the Holiday period through the week. By the end of the week, Gadar 2 will emerge as the #1 film at the Indian Box Office surpassing Jailer.

OMG 2 is next on the list as Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi led social dramedy managed to sell approximately 20 lakh tickets through the weekend leading to an All India Gross of Rs 47 crore. While the aforementioned two films are headed to be humongous blockbusters, OMG 2 is fast-moving to attain the HIT tag at the Indian Box Office. Next on the list is Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar, which is probably the only flop film to have been released on the Independence Day weekend. Through its 3-day run, the film clocked a gross of Rs 22 crore, leading to a footfall of 16 lakh.

The Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continued with its steady run in the third weekend as the film grossed Rs 10.20 crore in the third weekend resulting in 3.75 lakh ticket sales. Oppenheimer too has managed to do some business at the box office despite worthy opponents like Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 among others. The Christopher Nolan film sold 1 lakh tickets with a gross of Rs 5.85 crore. Films like Barbie, Mission Impossible 7, Bro, Meg, Baby have retained some showcasing this weekend and have collectively sold approx. 1 lakh tickets with a total gross of Rs 5 crore through the weekend.

Over 2 crore people stepped out to watch a film in cinema halls over the last 4 days

All in all, the Indian Theatrical collected Rs 403 crore (Gross) as over 2 crore 10 lakh people visited cinema halls over a period of last 4 days. This is among the best weekends of all time for the Indian Box Office, leaving a statement that the theatrical business is alive and kicking.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how films fared this weekend.

Jailer

GBOC: Rs 162 crore

Admits: 93 Lakh

Gadar 2:

GBOC: Rs 152 crore

Admits: 70 Lakh

OMG 2

GBOC: Rs 47.20 crore

Admits: 20 Lakh

Bholaa Shankar

GBOC: Rs 22 crore

Admits: 16 Lakh

RRKPK

GBOC: Rs 10.20 crore

Admits: 3.70 lakh

Oppenheimer

GBOC: Rs 5.85 crore

Admits: 1.01 lakh

Others:

GBOC: Rs 5 crore

Admits: 1 lakh

Total:

GBOC: Rs 403 crore

Admits: 2.10 crore

