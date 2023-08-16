Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth film goes over 40cr on Day 6, Tops 200cr in India and 100cr in TN

Jailer clocked over Rs. 40 crores at the Indian box office yesterday on Independence Day. The Rajinikanth actioner grossed Rs. 42 crores approx on Tuesday, which takes its six days running total to Rs. 235 crores. The film saw collections increasing across the board, with most places coming close to Sunday numbers while Telugu states actually exceeded that. The holiday period has now ended but advances for today remain excellent. The eight-day extended week is projected to earn over Rs. 270 crores.

The film crossed Rs. 100 crores in Tamil Nadu yesterday on the sixth day of its release, making it the third Rajinikanth film and second fastest to the three-digit coveted club. Today the film will overtake 2.0 to become the highest-grossing film for the superstar in Tamil state.

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 50.50 crores

Friday: Rs. 28.50 crores

Saturday: Rs. 38 crores

Sunday: Rs. 45.50 crores

Monday: Rs. 30.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs. 41.50 crores

Total: Rs. 234.50 crores

In Telugu states, the film collected nearly Rs. 10 crores yesterday, going over its Sunday numbers. The film has benefitted from the rejection of Bhola Shankar as it gained back some of its showcasing which it lost on Friday with the release of the Chiranjeevi film. The film is carrying a very strong momentum and should sprint past Rs. 80 crores in the twin state. On the high end, something like Rs. 100 crores can’t be ruled out.

Similarly, Karnataka and Kerala are doing superb numbers, both headed for Rs. 50 crores plus full run, likely around Rs. 60 crores. In North India, the Tamil version has grossed nearly Rs. 5 crores, while the Hindi version has done well in very limited release, grossing over Rs. 2 crores. Yesterday was the highest day for the Hindi version, beating Sunday and first-day numbers.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 109 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 47.75 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 37 crores

Kerala: Rs. 33.75 crores

North India: Rs. 7 crores

Total: Rs. 234.50 crores

