Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth film has strong hold after Holidays, Tops 400 crores mark worldwide

Jailer held strongly on Wednesday after the holiday period ended. The film collected nearly Rs. 20 crores on day seven, which takes its total box office collections in India to Rs. 254 crores approx. The seven days box office gross of the film is the second highest ever for a Tamil film, just behind Rajinikanth’s own 2.0 which grossed Rs. 345 crores over the same time. The film will close its eight days extended week at around Rs. 270 crores.

The film has collected another USD 17.75 million (Rs. 147 crores) internationally, which takes its worldwide total to over Rs. 400 crores. Jailer is only the fourth Kollywood film to hit the four-century mark after 2.0, PS1 and Vikram.

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 50.50 crores

Friday: Rs. 28.50 crores

Saturday: Rs. 38 crores

Sunday: Rs. 45.50 crores

Monday: Rs. 30.50 crores

Tuesday: Rs. 41.50 crores

Wednesday: Rs. 19.50 crores

Total: Rs. 254 crores

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs. 8.50 crores yesterday, for a total of Rs. 117.50 crores approx. The seven days number are second highest of all time here as well, but the top spot is with Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs. 125.50 crores). The Wednesday numbers have made it almost certain that the film will be crossing Vikram to become the second-highest grosser in Tamil Nadu. Reaching Rs. 200 crores mark also remains a strong possibility, though a lot will depend on how it fares during the second weekend.

Advertisement

After Wednesday, Jailer is ahead of Vikram by Rs. 27 crores, with the Wednesday being the same for both films. Vikram went on to add Rs. 90 crores from there for a total of Rs. 181 crores in Tamil Nadu. If Jailer could maintain its daily collections at Vikram levels, it will reach Rs. 208 crores in the end, though it will not be easy doing that, especially considering how strong Vikram held post the second week. Vikram had collected Rs. 29 crores in its second weekend, Jailer would need to match that in order to reach Rs. 200 crores mark.

Jailer crossed Rs. 50 crores gross in Telugu states yesterday, becoming the third highest-grossing Kollywood film in the region. The film will be ascending to the second position over the weekend by beating Endhiran. 2.0 sits atop with Rs. 92 crores, which won’t be easy but can’t be ruled out at this moment.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 117.50 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 53 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 39.50 crores

Kerala: Rs. 36.25 crores

North India: Rs. 7.75 crores

Total: Rs. 254 crores

ALSO READ: Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar leads the Second biggest Weekend ever at the Indian box office