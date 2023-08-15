Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer has an Excellent hold on Monday, Tops 300 crores worldwide

Jailer had another fantastic day on Monday as it collected Rs. 30 crores at the Indian box office. Monday being the day before the big holiday of Independence Day acted as a Saturday, recording higher numbers than what it did on Friday. The five-day total box office collections of the film in India have reached Rs. 192 crores and will be crossing the Rs. 200 crores mark today.

The Rajinikanth starrer also collected USD 1 million overseas, taking its international total to USD 16.20 million (Rs. 134 crores). With that, the worldwide collections of the film have crossed Rs. 300 crores, making it the second film by the superstar to enter the coveted club.

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 50.25 crores

Friday: Rs. 28.50 crores

Saturday: Rs. 38 crores

Sunday: Rs. 45.25 crores

Monday: Rs. 30 crores

Total: Rs. 192 crores

The film collected Rs. 14.25 crores approx in Tamil Nadu on Monday, higher than Rs. 14 crores it collected on Friday. The five days box office cume in the state is Rs. 90 crores and will be crossing Rs. 100 crores today on its sixth day, making it second fastest to the three-digit mark. The film will be chasing Vikram’s final record in the state, a lot will depend on where the film lands tomorrow after the holiday period is over.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the Telugu version of the film is set for a superb run, with a sensational Rs. 6.50 crores yesterday, almost par its Saturday numbers. The five days collections are Rs. 37.50 crores, overtaking Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar. The final number over Rs. 80 crores looks possible for the film, which will be the second highest ever for a Kollywood film. Kerala is simply amazing, crossing all Tamil films but Vikram in just five days. It will likely cross Vikram by next Friday.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 90 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 37.50 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 30.75 crores

Kerala: Rs. 28.25 crores

North India: Rs. 5.50 crores

Total: Rs. 192 crores

ALSO READ: Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar leads the Second biggest Weekend ever at the Indian box office