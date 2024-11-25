Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan's film once again spreads its charm; mints Rs 51 lakh on Day 10

Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, continues with its triumphant run at the box office in its re-release. Originally released in 2003, the cult romantic drama has already added Rs 3 crore to the tally in 10 days of its re-release.

Kal Ho Naa Ho scores well on 2nd weekend; Adds Rs 1.13 crore

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho performed better than its opening weekend in the second weekend. The movie saw a growth of 30% and added Rs 1.13 crore to the tally in the last three days.

The much-loved romantic drama smashed Rs 77 lakh in its opening weekend and further added Rs 1.25 crore on the weekdays to end its opening week at an impressive figure of Rs 2.02 crore net in India. The movie entered its second weekend by minting Rs 17 lakh on Day 8 (Second Friday). It witnessed a significant spike of 164% on Day 9 and raked Rs 45 lakh. Further, it ended its second weekend above Rs 1 crore mark by adding another Rs 51.50 lakh on Day 10.

The total cume of Kal Ho Naa Ho currently stands at Rs 3.15 crore net in India after the end of its second weekend.

Kal Ho Naa Ho is on course to emerge as a SUCCESSFUL re-release

Interestingly, Kal Ho Naa Ho recorded its biggest day on Day 10 (Second Sunday) at the Indian box office in its re-release. In addition, it showed better legs than the other re-release of this weekend, Karan Arjun in India. For the record, the Rakesh Roshan film earned Rs 1.08 crore net while Kal Ho Naa Ho clocked 1.13 crore net this weekend.

Advertisement

With such strong trends, the Shah Rukh Khan-Saif Ali Khan movie is all set to join other successful re-releases this year. However, Seeing how far the movie can go from here will be interesting. The successful trend of Kal Ho Naa Ho in its re-release is a testament to the cult fan following of the 21-year-old movie, the evergreen music, and the man himself, Shah Rukh Khan.

Day-Wise India Net Collections Of Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release:

Day Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 2.02 crore Day 8 Rs 17 lakh Day 9 Rs 45 lakh Day 10 Rs 51.50 lakh Total Rs 3.15 net in 10 days in India

Watch The Trailer of Kal Ho Naa Ho Here:

Kal Ho Naa Ho In Theatres

Kal Ho Naa Ho is being screened at theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Box Office Collections First Weekend: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's reincarnation actioner zoom past Rs 1 crore