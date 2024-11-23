Karan Arjun, Kal Ho Naa Ho & Pushpa Re-Release Box Office: Saturday Business of SRK, Salman Khan & Allu Arjun film

"Mere Karan Arjun aayenge!" Yes, they are back. Karan Arjun's cult classic saga has been reincarnated in cinemas after nearly three decades. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and the late veteran actor Amrish Puri, the fantasy action movie is locking horns with Pushpa: The Rise. They are running parallel to Kal Ho Naa Ho at the box office.

Karan Arjun Re-Release Fetches Rs 40 Lakh On Day 2

Re-released on November 22, 2024, Rakesh Roshan's directorial Karan Arjun opened decently at the box office. After its good opening, the 1995 film collected Rs 40 lakh on the second day of its re-release in domestic markets. The cume collection of Roshan's helmer now stands in the range of Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh in India.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Karan Arjun had better expectations due to their respective superstardom. Notably, Karan Arjun, the original, was a blockbuster at the ticket windows and the second-highest grosser of 1995. The lifetime net collection of SRK and Salman's original cult classic stands at Rs 12.15 crore in India.

Two-Day India Net Collections Of Karan Arjun Re-Release

Day Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25-30 lakh (Estimates) Day 2 Rs 40 lakh (Estimates) Total Rs 65 lakh- Rs70 lakh net in 2 days in India

Box Office Collections Of Kal Ho Naa Ho And Pushpa's Re-Releases

Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released in theaters on November 15, 2024. Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan's 2003 film collected Rs 35 lakh on the second Saturday. The cume collection of SRK and Preity-starrer's re-release has touched Rs 25.4 crore in India. Nikkhil Advani's directorial earned Rs 2.02 crore net in the first week of its re-release.

Advertisement

Here's How Much Kal Ho Naa Ho Earned So Far With Its Re-Release

Day/Week Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 2.02 crore 2nd Friday Rs 17 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs 35 lakh Total Rs 2.54 crore in nine days

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise, which hit the screens again on November 22, 2024, minted Rs 15 lakh net in India on its opening day. On Day 2, it collected Rs 25 lakh net at the box office. The two-day collection of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's re-release stands at Rs 40 lakh net in domestic markets.

Pushpa's Earnings In Two Days With Its Re-Release

Day Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 15 lakh Day 2 Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 40 lakh in two days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Re-Release Box Office Collections Day 1: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's reincarnation tale takes good opening