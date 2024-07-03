Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs. 33.50 crore approx at the Indian box office on Tuesday, which brings its six-day running total to just under Rs. 415 crore. The film crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark on its sixth day, making it the joint fourth-fastest, along with Jawan. The extended eight-day first week of the film is headed to be around Rs. 465 crore.

The Prabhas starrer dropped around 20 per cent from Monday yesterday, which is a standard drop at these collection levels. For the big openers, Monday often benefits from the spillover demand from the weekend, which wears off with each passing day, which leads to these drops. The Monday held extremely strong for Kalki and now Tuesday has come to more normalised levels.

Kalki is holding the best in North India and Telugu states. On Tuesday, the film grossed Rs. 14.75 crore in North India, closely followed by Rs. 12.75 crore in the Telugu states. After Sunday, it seemed like North India would start leading Telugu states by a lot but on the first two weekdays, Telugu states have managed to keep a close distance. That said, North India will eventually pass Telugu states in total gross but it probably won't be by a big margin.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 101.00 Cr. Friday Rs. 65.00 Cr. Saturday Rs. 74.00 Cr. Sunday Rs. 99.00 Cr. Monday Rs. 42.00 Cr. Tuesday Rs. 33.50 Cr. Total Rs. 414.50 Cr.



Kalki is the most expensive Indian film ever made with costs north of Rs. 650 crore. Initially, the recovery seemed like was impossible due to subpar trailers and then the first day didn't go as high as it could have in the Telugu states. However, things improved significantly since then, with a massive surge in collections on Sunday, followed by good holds on weekdays, which has made recovery a certainty for the film and it will end up with a decent amount of profits.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 110.00 Cr. 176.00 Cr. Nizam 52.50 Cr. 87.50 Cr. Ceeded 14.75 Cr. 21.00 Cr. Andhra 42.75 Cr. 67.50 Cr. Karnataka 20.00 Cr. 38.50 Cr. Tamil Nadu 12.00 Cr. 24.50 Cr. Kerala 7.00 Cr. 16.00 Cr. North India 70.00 Cr. 159.50 Cr. INDIA 219.00 Cr. 414.50 Cr.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 440 crore

