Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film on Jallianwala Bagh massacre collects Rs 5 crore on first Tuesday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kesari Chapter 2 hit the screens on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday. The courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar as the main lead. Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan are cast in crucial roles. The film, helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has maintained its decent run at the box office.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh started its journey on a decent note with an opening of Rs 7.5 crore. The Akshay Kumar-starrer witnessed a growth on Saturday and brought in a collection of Rs 10 crore on the second day of its release. On Day 3, it collected Rs 11.50 crore, followed by Rs 4.25 crore on the fourth day.

Now, Kesari Chapter 2 fetched Rs 5 crore net business on the fifth day. The legal drama was aided by Tuesday discount movie offers through which the tickets were sold in the range of Rs 99 and Rs 149 at PVR Inox theaters.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective, Kesari 2 has now recorded a cume collection of Rs 38.25 crore at the Indian box office in five days.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 7.50 crore Day 2 Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs 4.25 crore Day 5 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 38.25 crore

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 marks Akshay Kumar's second film of 2025 after Sky Force. The aerial actioner performed better than the new release while earning Rs 78.25 crore in the first five days of its theatrical run back then.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Which actor has narrated Kesari Chapter 2? Vote for your answer about Kesari Chapter 2 down below. Akshay Kumar Vicky Kaushal Amitabh Bachchan

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 5: Akshay Kumar's legal drama sees slight boost with Blockbuster Tuesdays offer