Sky Force Day 5 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-led aerial actioner continues downward spiral; collects Rs 6.25 crore on Tuesday
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force added Rs 6.25 crore to the tally on Day 5. Check out the details.
Sky Force, jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur and starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead role, has managed a steady run at the box office.
Sky Force adds Rs 6.25 crore to the tally; crosses the Rs 75 crore mark
Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Sky Force stormed past the Rs 75 crore mark at the Indian box office. Opening with Rs 13.75 crore, the patriotic aerial action movie witnessed good momentum in its opening weekend and wrapped up at Rs 64 crore net. Further, it passed the Monday test by collecting Rs 7.50 crore, and now it has added another Rs 6.25 crore to the tally.
The total cume of Sky Force currently stands at Rs 78.25 crore net at the Indian box office. These are excellent numbers for an Akshay Kumar movie, as he has been going through a rough patch over the last few years. However, it would have been wholeheartedly welcomed if the figures were 100% organic.
For the uninitiated, the makers used external tactics to lure the audience. The team made ticket prices very cheap for the audience to afford. They offered a discount of Rs 250 to Rs 500 per ticket, which curtailed the ticket fare from Rs 20 to Rs 50.
Day Wise Box Office Collection of Sky Force is as follows:
|Day
|Box Office Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 13.75 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 23.75 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 26.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 78.25 crore
Sky Force In Theaters
Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you yet bought tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 55 Box Office: Allu Arjun's All Time Blockbuster adds Rs 10 lakh on 8th Tuesday