Kesari 2 India Box Office Day 25: Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama witnesses decent hold; nets Rs 70 lakh on 4th Monday

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar as C Sanakaran Nair, is holding up decently at the box office. Based on a historical event, the movie is currently running in its 4th week. The Karan Singh Tyagi-directed film is heading to wrap its theatrical run on a favorable note soon at the box office.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 started off with a reasonable start of Rs 9 crore. It further witnessed a decent trend and clocked Rs 45 crore in its first week. The A-rated courtroom drama, revolving around the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, hit the right notes with the audience and won appreciation for the performances.

The movie collected Rs 27.75 crore in its second week, followed by Rs 8.75 crore in its third week, taking the three-week cume to Rs 81.50 crore net in India.

The Akshay Kumar film entered the fourth week by collecting Rs 60 lakh on Day 22, followed by Rs 1.05 crore on Day 23 and Rs 1.50 crore on Day 24. As per estimates, it added around Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh to the tally on its Day 25, bringing the total cume to Rs 85.35 crore net.

Day-wise box office collection of Kesari 2 is as follows:

Day/Week Net India Collection Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 8.75 crore Day 22 Rs 0.60 crore Day 23 Rs 1.05 crore Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore Day 25 Rs 0.70 crore Total Rs 85.35 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

