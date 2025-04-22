Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Akshay Kumar's movie expects good footfalls; banks on Tuesday ticket discount

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh arrived in cinemas on April 18, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, the courtroom drama is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. The film will complete five days of its theatrical run today. On Day 5, it relies on Tuesday ticket discount.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 has maintained a reasonable hold at the box office. As per morning trends, Akshay Kumar-starrer is expecting good footfalls on the fifth day of its release. It relies on 'Blockbuster Tuesday' movie offer by PVR Inox theaters where tickets are sold at subsidized rates for the cinegoers.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari Chapter 2 collected Rs 33.25 crore in the last four days. The opening weekend earnings of the legal drama stood at Rs 29 crore net at the Indian box office.

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 is locking horns with the holdover release, Jaat. Both the movies have different target audiences. The A-rated courtroom drama will face its new competition starting from the first day of the next month. This is to note that Raid 2 is releasing on May 1.

Speaking of Kesari Chapter 2, the film has recieved positve reception from cinephiles. The movie marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari. As fas as the opening weekend is concerned, the 2019 release performed better than the second part. Kesari collected Rs 54.25 crore in the first three days of its release.

Can Kesari Chapter 2 change the game in the coming days? Let's wait and watch.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

