Kesari 2 India Box Office 4 Days: Akshay Kumar’s historical courtroom drama needs to show better trends; nets Rs 34 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 clocked over Rs 34 crore net in its first four days of theatrical run. The movie should show better trends in order to sail through a successful theatrical run.
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is the latest release of Akshay Kumar. The actor plays the role of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer and statesman. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie, Kesari, the movie delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The sequel has completed its four days of theatrical run showing a decent growth.
Kesari Chapter 2 grabs Rs 34 crore in 4 days of theatrical run
Marking the directorial debut of Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 opened with Rs 7.50 crore on its debut day, coinciding with Good Friday. The A-rated courtroom drama further witnessed a spike and collected Rs 9.50 crore and Rs 12 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.
According to the estimates, the movie added Rs 4.25 crore to the tally on Day 4, passing the Monday test with good hold. The 4-day total cume of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at Rs 33.25 crore net in India. The movie will keep attracting the audience, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth among the audience.
Looking at its trends, the movie is expected to show better trends in the coming days. However, it will have to face a new release, Raid 2, on May 1st. Let's see if the Akshay Kumar movie matches the glory of its first part.
Kesari Chapter 2 day-wise India net box office collection
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 9.50 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 12 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 4.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 33.25 crore
Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters
Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters worldwide, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.