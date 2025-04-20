Kesari 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama expected to end its Sunday run at Rs 11 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, was released in theaters on April 18, 2025, led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is helmed by the debutant Karan Singh Tyagi. After the film hit the big screens all around the world on the occasion of Good Friday, it has only seen a growth in its numbers. Continuing with the growth, Kesari 2 is expected to collect Rs 11 crore on Day 3.

The courtroom drama began its run on a decent note of Rs 7.5 crore, benefiting from Good Friday rather than a normal working Friday. With the weekend factor coming in, this Akshay Kumar film grew to Rs 9.5 crore on Day 2. The 2-day total of the film stands at Rs 17 crore. Moving onwards with a positive reception, the film is expected to grow to Rs 11 crore on its first Sunday i.e. Day 3.

If the estimates stand as expected, the 3-day total of the film would end at Rs 28 crore, a fair enough total for this latest Akshay Kumar film. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 is performing decently enough considering that it wasn’t met with any hype-inducing pre-release assets other than the trailer. The majority of hype for the film has only come post its release rather than pre-release.

The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar’s action-filled war-drama Kesari, released in 2019. While it performed way better than the sequel, there are several factors that the prequel enjoyed over the sequel. Majorly, Kesari was a full-fledged commercial film boasting of chartbuster songs and big-scale action scenes. While for Kesari 2, it is more of a hard-hitting drama with an A-rated certificate rather than a commercial entertainer.

Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in theaters globally. The film features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday as its leading star cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

