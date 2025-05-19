Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par

While Hollywood releases Final Destination Bloodlines and Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning are doing well at the box office, here's a look at the opening day predictions of the upcoming Hindi releases- Bhool Chuk Maaf, Housefull 5, and Sitaare Zameen Par.

The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer comedy drama is releasing in cinemas on May 23rd. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the movie is expected to take an opening of Rs 2.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is coming to the screens after a legal dispute between the makers and the biggest multiplex chain. For the unversed, it is likely to stream on the OTT platform, soon after two weeks of theatrical release.

Housefull 5 is the next big film for the Hindi cinema. Considered among the biggest box office bets this year, Housefull 5 is making all the noise for the right reasons. If the content clicks with the audience, it will mark the perfect comeback for Akshay Kumar at the box office. The movie is expected to debut with Rs 27.50 crore net at the box office. It is hitting the screens on June 6th.

Up next is Sitaare Zameen Par! Aamir Khan is marking his return with this film after facing a major dud in 2022 with Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by RS Prassana, the sports comedy drama is likely to work at the box office. As per current trends and buzz, the movie is projected to open with Rs 12 crore net. Slated to release on June 20th, the movie stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead along with a Basketball team of real-life specially-challenged kids.

