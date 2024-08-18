Khel Khel Mein & Vedaa Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar goes past John Abraham but...

The Akshay Kumar led comic caper, Khel Khel Mein has collected Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday, taking the four-day total collections to Rs 15.00 crore. The film took a slow start of Rs 5.75 crore on Independence Day, and then dipped to Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, followed by a spike to Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday, before settling in at Rs 3.75 crore on the fourth day. Due to the partial holiday on account of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Khel Khel Mein is expected to clock another Rs 3 crore, taking the 5-day total around Rs 18.00 crore.

These are extremely low numbers for the film, as the business was not just impacted by a juggernaut called Stree 2, but also subpar showcasing plan and lack of interest among the cinema going audiences. The only moral win for team Khel Khel Mein could be to brag about the win over the third release of the week, Vedaa, over the 4-day period. The Akshay Kumar starrer is a flop venture in cinema halls, however, with a 6-week clear run, one needs to see if the film can get closer to the half-century mark.

Khel Khel Mein Day Wise Box Office

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crore

Friday: Rs 2.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 3.75 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 15.00 crore

The John Abraham and Sharvari led action thriller, Vedaa, has scored a poor trend at the box office in its opening weekend, as after opening at Rs 6.50 crore, the collections just nose-dived over the 3-day period. The Nikkhil Advani directorial collected Rs 1.50 crore on Friday, and jumped to Rs 2.25 crore on Saturday, followed by a flat Sunday.

The four-day total of Vedaa stands at Rs 12.60 crore, and the film will be folding with low numbers at the box office. The Raksha Bandhan holiday could push the 5-day business to Rs 14.50 crore and then it’s going to be a tough ride going forward. The film opened better than Khel Khel Mein but just couldn’t get the momentum post the Independence Day holiday.

Vedaa Day Wise Box Office

Thursday: Rs 6.50 crore

Friday: Rs 1.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 2.35 crore

Total: Rs 12.60 crore

