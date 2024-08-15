Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office: Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri's movie collects Rs 4.2 crore, discontinued intermittently due to Independence Day releases

Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, has been discontinued from the theaters due to the overcrowding of new releases on Independence Day. However, it will be back on the screens very soon. The Sajid Ali-directed tragic romantic drama has created history in its re-release and has collected a sum of Rs 4.2 crore net at the box office.

Laila Majnu doubles its original theatrical collection in its re-release

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu attained a historic feat by surpassing the box office collection of its original theatrical run in flat 4 days of its re-release. The romantic drama was back at the cinemas on limited screens last weekend, where it performed better than new releases- Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh.

Originally released in 2018, the Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri movie had gone unnoticed due to fresh faces and ended its lifetime theatrical run at just Rs 2.20 crore. It was classified as a disaster at the box office, but now the movie is turning out to be a huge success.

Over time, Laila Majnu created a separate fan base and attained the status of a modern cult movie. This was reflected in its re-release when the movie almost doubled its original theatrical revenue in just six days. The six-day cume of Laila Majnu stands at Rs 4.2 crore net in India.

With the new releases coming on Independence Day, Imtiaz Ali's musical love story has been pulled from the cinemas. However, it is expected to be back at the ticket window once the craze of new releases fades away. Laila Majnu has shown the potential of boarding decent numbers in its re-release and proved that good content always finds its audience.

Day-wise Box Office Collection of Laila Majnu Re-Release:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 30 lakh 2 Rs 75 lakh 3 Rs 1 crore 4 Rs 60 lakh 5 Rs 75 lakh 6 Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 4.2 crore in 6 days

Watch Laila Majnu Trailer here:

Laila Majnu proved to be Imtiaz Ali’s third success in re-release

Before Laila Majnu, Jab We Met, and Rockstar recorded the same euphoria in their re-releases. The success of both Imtiaz Ali-directed films must have fuelled his confidence in giving Laila Majnu a shot. The crazy public reception of these years-old movies shows how Imtiaz Ali's brand of cinema lives on with time and possesses a great rewatch value.

Have you watched Laila Majnu yet?



