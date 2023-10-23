Leo Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj movie emerges number one film of the weekend globally

Box office can surprise you in its own mysterious ways. Can't call it the unthinkable but a Tamil film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and others, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has emerged as the number one film of the weekend at the global box office as per early estimates, even beating the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone's film directed by Martin Scorsese titled Killers Of The Flower Moon. Leo grossed around USD 44.2m in its extended first weekend as compared to the USD 44m of Killers Of The Flower Moon in its first weekend.

Leo Emerges The 2nd Thalapathy Vijay Film To Top The Global Weekend Charts At The Box Office

Master, which released during the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as the number one film of the weekend, worldwide, at the time of its release. With Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has become the first Indian actor to have two films top the global weekend charts, atleast as long as we don't get the exact figures of Killers Of The Flower Moon. It is indeed a proud moment for India as its films have started to cause ripples and make its presence felt at the global level. The first four day global total of Leo is third, only to Jawan and Pathaan, when Indian origin films of 2023 are considered. Pathaan was the fourth highest grosser for the weekend, behind Full River Red, The Wandering Earth 2 and Avatar: The Way Of Water while Jawan was second, only to The Nun 2.

Following is a list of the top worldwide grossers for the weekend (20-10-2023 to 22-10-2023)

1. Leo: Bloody Sweet - USD 44.2M (4 days)

2. Killers Of The Flower Moon - USD 44M

3. Taylor Swift: The ErasTour - USD 41M

4. Paw Patrol - USD 16M

5. Trolls Band Together - USD 14M

6. The Exorcist: Believer - USD 13.75M

7. Only The River Flows - USD 12.47M

8. Under The Light - USD 6.9M

9. The Creator - USD 6.7M

10. The Volunteers: To The War - USD 5.3M

A mild-mannered café owner becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core.

