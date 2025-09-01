Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah records second biggest day on first Monday, grosses Rs 5 crore in Kerala

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is performing like a hurricane at the box office. The Malayalam language movie is storming the box office with an outstanding hold even after its opening weekend. Released on June 28 (Thursday), Lokah Chapter One- Chandra marks the beginning of a new superhero universe down south and the debut is very impressive.

Opened with Rs 2.75 crore, Lokah witnessed an upward trajectory in its opening weekend. It fetched Rs 3.35 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 4.65 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.65 crore on Day 4. The movie closed its opening weekend at Rs 16.35 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It managed a super strong hold on its first Monday.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra clocks Rs 5 crore on first Monday, records 2nd best business day

Bankrolled under Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films, the latest superhero movie grossed another Rs 5 crore on its first Monday. Who would have thought that the movie would record its first Monday 80 per cent higher than the opening day! Well, that's how a true blockbuster looks.

This is the second-best business day for Lokah. The way it is performing, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer will put up a huge total by the end of its theatrical run. The total cume of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in Kerala and now stands at Rs 21.35 crore gross, as per estimates.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.75 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 21.35 crore

Globally, the movie is likely to smash the Rs 75 crore mark in 5 days, with Rs 10 crore coming on the first Monday.

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

