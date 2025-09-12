It's Official: Lokah Universe expands as makers introduce Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas as Charlie and Michael

Lokah is one of the successful films to hit the big screens in recent times. After catering to brilliant numbers at the box office, the makers of the movie are set to expand the universe by introducing two new characters.

The studios dropped two new posters on social media, announcing that Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas have entered the franchise and will portray the roles of Charlie and Michael, respectively.

While the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer brought India’s first female superhero to life, Charlie Odian’s role will be closer to the portrayal of a warrior and Michael’s to that of a flying superhero.

Michael and Charlie to play prominent roles in Lokah: Chapter 2

With the studios’ announcement of introducing Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas into the world of Lokah, it has got the fans excited about what is to come in the sequel. The characters of Michael and Charlie made a brief appearance in the latest release, setting a base for their roles to evolve in the upcoming movie.

Charlie, in the mid-credits scene of the film, shows off his ninja-like moves to defeat the traffickers. The makers also dropped hints at Dulquer Salmaan’s character being an Odiyan in disguise.

As for Thomas’ role, the actor first stepped in as an aid to the protagonist, Neeli. Michael is also said to be the alter ego of Chathan. In the post-credits scenes, the actor left the audience wondering if his character would also have a dark side. In the image, an unnamed man, Vijay Menon, questions Chathan about an archaeological expedition that ended in disaster.

Apart from playing an important role, Dulquer Salmaan has also come on board as a producer.

Lokah: Chapter 2 will hit theaters soon.

