Looking back at the Box Office triumph of Star Wars The Force Awakens; How the once-finished franchise logged a USD 2 billion phenomenon

There was a time when Star Wars was considered a finished story. After Return of the Jedi in 1983, George Lucas had no concrete plans for a screen adaptation, despite the universe continuing to expand through books, animated series, games, and other media. However, the fate of Star Wars changed when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 and announced a new trilogy that would continue the saga. The rest is history, as we know!

By the time Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters in December 2015, anticipation was at an all-time high. The franchise, which had been dormant at the box office since Revenge of the Sith (2005), was suddenly alive again, with both returning legends and fresh faces leading the charge. The film brought back Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Carrie Fisher as Leia, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker while also introducing a new trio—Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. The menacing Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, became an instant pop culture icon, courtesy of his fiery temper and obsession with Darth Vader, setting him apart from previous Star Wars villains.

Director J.J. Abrams infused the film with a sense of nostalgia while propelling the narrative forward with high-energy action and practical effects. The result was a film that felt both familiar and fresh. Audiences embraced the mix of old and new, and The Force Awakens became a box office phenomenon, grossing USD 248 million in its opening weekend in North America—a record at the time. It went on to earn a place in the prestigious USD 2 billion club alongside notable entries like Avatar and Titanic.

Beyond its financial success, The Force Awakens became the blueprint for the modern legacy sequel. It demonstrated how to revive a franchise by honoring its roots while introducing new conflicts and challenges. Two Star Wars movies—The Mandalorian & Grogu and an untitled venture—are currently in the works, proving that the appeal The Force Awakens restored hasn’t been lost even after a decade.

While the former entry, featuring Pedro Pascal, is set for a May 2026 release, the unnamed project is part of Disney’s 2027 slate.