Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film mints Rs 12 CR thanks to V Day

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is off to a good start at the box office all due to Valentine’s Day. Despite the average reviews, Imtiaz Ali’s film remained strong at the ticket windows on Day 1.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s film released on Valentine’s Day and the buzz around it was extremely strong. However, despite the strong buzz, Love Aaj Kal failed to meet expectations from an Imtiaz Ali film and the box office collections on Day 1 remained average if we remove Valentine’s Day benefit from it. On opening day, the occupancy of Sara and Kartik’s film was good all thanks to V-Day and was estimated at 20-25%.

As per Box Office India, Love Aaj Kal minted Rs 12 Crore nett at the box office on Day 1 and managed to get a good start due to the special day release. However, if we remove V-Day benefit from the collections, Sara and Kartik’s romantic tale minted Rs 8.50 Crore nett which is not good for a film of such scale. Hence, Love Aaj Kal’s opening day box office collections remained low. It will be hard for Sara and Kartik’s film to sustain on Saturday and Sunday the same business, owing to the average reviews.

However, going by the opening day figures of Love Aaj Kal, the report highlighted that Kartik has got his highest opening with Imtiaz’s film. Now, it will all come down to the first weekend box office collections to see if Imtiaz’s film does sustain the same amount of business or does it lose momentum like his past few films. The film also might benefit from the lack of competition as the other film that released last Friday, Malang is into its second week and is on a downward trend too. Love Aaj Kal also stars debutante Arushi Sharma and actor Randeep Hooda. The music of the film also didn’t leave much of an imprint as compared to the previous Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Love Aaj Kal’s box office collections of the opening weekend will tell the clear picture of whether it stays to fizzles out on weekdays. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the day wise Love Aaj Kal box office collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 12 Crore

