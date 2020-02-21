Love Aaj Kal Day 7 Box Office Collection: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan starrer struggles to earn 50 crore

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 7: Despite the good opening day numbers due to Valentine’s day, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer failed to register good box office collection.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal which released on Valentine's Day failed to register any growth after the first day. On day 1, Love Aaj Kal minted Rs 11.75 Crore but it showed a huge drop on the weekend all thanks to the negative reviews to the film. On day 2, the movie collected Rs 7 Crore and on day 3 it collected Rs 6.50 Crore which is a big downfall for Kartik Aaryan starrer movie. On day 6 i.e Wednesday, the movie collected Rs 1.50 Crore.

As per Box Office India, Love Aaj Kal’s box office collection on day 7 is Rs 1.35 Crore. The overall collection of the movie is Rs 31.85 Crore. The film is a flop for Kartik Aryan after a good run of 3 hit films. As per reports, the film won't do any good in the second week as well and we can just hope for the film to reach a Rs 35 Crore mark. Also, this Friday, two new films Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will release and hence, Love Aaj Kal will face the heat from the two.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal featuring Sara and Kartik was a sequel to and starrer that came out in 2009. However, even the previous Love Aaj Kal had better collections than the current one. Love Aaj Kal may face tough competition at the box office on second Friday and it will really have to do work wonders to stay afloat at the ticket window.

Check out the day wise Love Aaj Kal box office collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.75 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 7 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.50

Day 4, Monday: Rs 2 Crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 1.50 Crore

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 1. 35 Crore

Total Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Rs 31.85 Crore

Credits :Box Office India

