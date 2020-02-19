Love Aaj Kal Day 5 Box Office Collection: Sara, Kartik starrer sees a 10 percent drop; Mints Rs 29 crore

Love Aaj Kal Movie Box Office Collection: Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan has been on a downward trend after opening day collections at the box office. Now, on Tuesday, the box office collections dropped further and the film is struggling to reach the Rs 30 crore mark.

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Report: After having been in theatres since Friday, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s romantic film seems to have fizzled out after Valentine’s Day. Post the big opening of Rs 11.75 Crore on day 1 at the box office, Love Aaj Kal has been on a downward trend at the ticket windows, all thanks to the negative reviews to the film. On the first Monday, the film crashed massively and dropped almost 80 percent and on Tuesday, the downward trend continued.

As per box office India, Love Aaj Kal’s box office collection on day 5 was estimated at Rs 1.75 Crore which is a drop of 10 percent from Monday’s figures. Sara and Kartik’s romance may reach the Rs 30 Crore on Wednesday but the overall week one box office collection will remain low for a film that was hyped to be a big flick. As per the report, the week one collections of Love Aaj Kal at the box office are estimated at Rs 32 crore nett which means that the film’s fate has been sealed.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal featuring Sara and Kartik was a sequel to and starrer that came out in 2009. However, even the previous Love Aaj Kal had better collections than the current one. Also, this Friday, two films are releasing which include Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Hence, Love Aaj Kal may face tough competition at the box office on second Friday and it will really have to do work wonders to stay afloat at the ticket window.

Check out the day wise Love Aaj Kal box office collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.75 Crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 7 Crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 6.50

Day 4, Monday: Rs 2 Crore

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 1.75 Crore

Total Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Rs 29 Crore

