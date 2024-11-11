Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection 2nd Weekend: Dulquer Salmaan's economic crime-thriller continues WINNING STREAK; Grosses Rs 80 crore plus globally

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer latest release, Lucky Baskhar is doing wonders at the box office. The economic crime-thriller directed by Venky Atluri has emerged as a superhit venture with its phenomenal trend in its theatrical run.

Lucky Baskhar Continues To Score Big, Hits Rs 80 Crore Mark Globally

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, Lucky Baskhar crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in its second weekend and currently stands at around Rs 83 crore, as per estimates, at the worldwide box office.

The movie ended its extended first week at a spectacular Rs 66.75 crore. It showed a good hold and grossed around Rs 16 crore in its second weekend.

Lucky Baskhar has seen the most growth in Tamil Nadu, where it grossed more on the 2nd weekend than on the opening weekend, thanks to its superlative word-of-mouth. It remained solid in Kerala, where Telugu states from the start. Still, it deserved more love in the Telugu belt, given the terrific public response it received. Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran remained the top choice in the southern states, impacting Lucky Baskhar's biz in Andhra Pradesh.

Will Lucky Baskhar Enter Rs 100 Crore Mark?

The movie performed so well in its second weekend that even Rs 100 crore seems a possible end. However, it has to brave the upcoming movie Kanguva to zoom past this magical number. If the financial drama manages to hold well after the release of Kanguva, it will definitely hit the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer movie emerged as his 3rd successful venture in the Telugu cinema after Mahanati and Sita Ramam. Also, it acted as a sigh of relief for the actor, as his last venture was a box office dud.

Watch the official trailer of the film here:

Lucky Baskhar In Theatres

Lucky Baskhar is available in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

