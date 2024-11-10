The two Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, are set to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office in India. At the end of the second weekend, the 10-day total of the Rohit Shetty directed-Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again stands at Rs 193.00 crore, whereas the Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 helmed by Anees Bazmee has hit the Rs 189.75 crore mark in 10-days flat. Collectively, the two films have earned approximately Rs 392 crore in India so far.

Both the films are set to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office in India in the next 3 days and collectively cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India alone. There has been some box-office feeding for the two films over the opening week, but even discounting that, it’s a good collective result for the exhibitors across the country. It’s a big win for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to come this close to the collections of a film as big as Singham Again in India, and it is set to surpass the cop universe film in the long run if present trends are anything to go by.

While the Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy is a super hit, the Ajay Devgn starrer too will be a success securing Average or Semi Hit tag at the box office in India by the end of its run. There is an outside chance to secure the HIT tag too, but for that, the film needs to show very strong legs and surpass the Rs 255 crore mark in the long run.

Advertisement

At the moment, it looks like a Rs 225 crore to Rs 250 crore finish for both the films in India, which is an excellent result for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 given the costs involved, and just about decent result for Singham Again, as the budget is a lot higher. The business for both films was hampered by the clash, but long run would make up for the initial loss in collections.

The collective figures are good and the final business for the Diwali 2024 releases will be in the range of Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore, and this would make it a fruitful Diwali for the exhibitors.

Here’s a look at week-wise box office of Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Particulars Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Week One Rs 158.75 crore Rs 148.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 8.00 crore Rs 9.00 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 12.00 crore Rs 15.00 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 14.25 crore Rs 17 crore Total Rs 193.00 crore Rs 189.75 crore

Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: Amaran 2nd Saturday Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan led biopic war-drama BLOWS ALL LIDS OFF; Grosses mind-boggling Rs 11 crore