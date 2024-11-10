Marking the return of Suriya on the big screen, Kanguva is near its release. Directed by Siva, the movie also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Set 700 years back, the mystical period-drama is so far recording a decent pre-sales globally in its limited showcasing.

Kanguva Records Good Pre-Sales In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka; Other States Picking Up Slowly

The advance booking for Kanguva recently opened on a limited number of screens and has seen a good response from the audience. As of 11 AM on November 10, the movie has sold around 5,500 tickets, grossing approximately ₹12.50 lakh for the opening day alone, across 30 tracked shows in 7 cinemas in Tamil Nadu. While this is not an exceptional start for such a magnum opus, it is still a fair performance, considering that full-fledged advance sales have yet to open.

The movie has also recorded similar pre-sales in Karnataka, where it has sold tickets worth ₹15 lakh across 30 shows. Other states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are seeing a slower uptake. Both Telugu states have sold around 3,000 tickets, amounting to ₹8.50 lakh, in a very limited number of shows.

Nationwide, the advance sales for Kanguva have crossed 20,000 admissions with 20% occupancy, grossing nearly ₹36 lakh, including blocked seats. The pre-sales opened for around 218 shows, of which 5 are fully booked while 13 are fast-filling.

Advertisement

Kanguva Grosses USD 100K From Overseas Pre-sales; Needs To See Spike In Sales

With four days left until its release, Kanguva has registered decent pre-sales in North America. The movie has grossed around USD 100K from advance bookings in this major overseas market. Data from other international territories is yet to be tracked.

The Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer is expected to gain momentum and aim for healthy sales over the next 4 days before its premiere. The mystical epic needs to see a significant spike in domestic and international sales to ensure a strong start at the box office and justify its costs.

The movie is expected to contend with the blockbuster wave of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Amaran at the Kollywood box office. If Kanguva opens to extremely positive word-of-mouth and resonates with the North Indian audience, the sky’s the limit for its theatrical returns.

ALSO READ: Kanguva USA Advance Box Office Update: Suriya's mystical action-drama NEEDS a big spike in bookings for good day 1