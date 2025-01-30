5 Upcoming Tamil movies releasing in February 2025: Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi to NEEK

Tamil cinema has had a great start in January 2025, with films like Madha Gaja Raja, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Kudumbasthan, and more receiving positive responses and achieving box office success.

Now, as the shortest month of the year, February is just days away. Here’s a look at the most awaited releases set to come from Tamil cinema.

5 Most awaited upcoming Tamil movies releasing in February 2025

1. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Ramya Subramanian

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Genre: Action thriller

Release Date: February 6, 2025

After dominating the racing tracks, Tamil cinema superstar Ajith Kumar is all set to create a storm in theaters with his movie Vidaamuyarchi. This action-thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, features Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead, with Arjun Sarja playing the main antagonist.

The film revolves around the story of a couple going through a rough patch in their marriage. However, their lives take a dark turn when the wife is kidnapped. The husband must rise above all odds to rescue her before time runs out, taking matters—and violence—into his own hands.

Vidaamuyarchi is slated to release on February 6, 2025. Anirudh Ravichander returns to compose the musical tracks and score for the Ajith film, marking their first collaboration since 2017’s Vivegam.

2. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

Cast: Lijomol Jose, Vineeth, Rohini, Kalesh Ramanand, Anusha

Director: Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan

Genre: Romantic Drama

Release Date: February 14, 2025

February is the season of love, and this year, Tamil cinema has no shortage of romantic movies. Among them is Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai, directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, which is slated to release on February 14, 2025.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Lijomol Jose, Vineeth, Rohini, Kalesh Ramanand, and others. Touted as a romantic drama, the movie explores the theme of LGBTQ+ relationships and sheds light on the community.

3. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK)

Cast: Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon

Director: Dhanush

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: February 21, 2025

Speaking of romance in February, Dhanush is set to release his third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), on February 21, 2025. The film, which marks the debut of Dhanush’s nephew Pavish, is said to be a classic romantic story.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, and more in key roles, with GV Prakash Kumar composing the musical tracks and score. Additionally, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan makes a cameo appearance in a special dance number.

Interestingly, the project was initially announced in 2016, with Dhanush himself set to play the lead and Soundarya Rajinikanth directing. However, the movie failed to take off at the time, prompting Dhanush to take over the script and direct it himself.

Originally scheduled for release on February 7, the film's release date was pushed to February 21, 2025, to avoid a clash with Vidaamuyarchi, which had been postponed.

4. Dragon

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin

Director: Ashwath Marimuthu

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: February 21, 2025

After the much-beloved Love Today in 2022, actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is set to hit the big screens this year with the film Dragon, marking his second venture as a lead actor.

The film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, is touted to be a romantic comedy-drama featuring the tale of Raghavan. After suffering a devastating breakup, he decides to discontinue his studies, enter the world of financial fraud, and rise through its ranks.

Similar to NEEK, the movie was initially set to release on February 14 but decided against it to avoid clashing with the Ajith Kumar starrer.

5. Sabdham

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila

Director: Arivazhagan Venkatachalam

Genre: Horror

Release Date: February 28, 2025

Apart from romantic movies, February is set to see a new addition to Tamil horror cinema this year. The movie Sabdham, starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles, is slated to release on February 28, 2025.

The horror flick, directed by Kuttram 23 director Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, marks the second collaboration between the director and Aadhi after the former’s debut venture, Eeram.

These are some of the most-awaited Tamil movies of 2025, releasing in February.