Madha Gaja Raja Day 19 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's action comedy nears its completion; grosses Rs 20 lakh

Madha Gaja Raja adds Rs 20 lakh to the tally; cume approaches Rs 52 crore

Bankrolled by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja recently surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Tamil box office. Further, it continues to attract the audience and has now inched closer to the Rs 52 crore mark by adding Rs 20 lakh on Day 19.

The pace of Madha Gaja Raja got a hit with the release of Manikandan's Kudumbasthan, which is doing very well at the box office. However, The Vishal starrer will keep luring the audience for a couple of days, at least till the arrival of VidaaMuyarchi on February 6. If it manages to survive till then, it will end up hitting the Rs 55 crore mark. This is a blockbuster figure for such a long-delayed release.

For the unversed, the Vishal and Sundar C film was originally planned to release in 2013. However, it couldn't see the day of release due to financial and legal issues. Finally, it got released during Pongal 2025 and wrote history at the box office.

Day-Wise Earnings of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.75 crore 5 Rs 7 crore 6 Rs 4.25 crore 7 Rs 4.60 crore 8 Rs 4.90 crore 9 Rs 1.25 crore 10 Rs 1 crore 11 Rs 80 lakh 12 Rs 65 lakh 13 Rs 60 lakh 14 Rs 1.25 crore 15 Rs 2.50 crore 16 Rs 50 lakh 17 Rs 40 lakh 18 Rs 30 lakh 19 Rs 20 lakh Total Rs 51.60 crore in 19 days

