The much-awaited sport drama, Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma is finally set for it’s arrival this week, as the makers have opted for a unique strategy of paid previews on April 10, ahead of the full fledged release a day later on Eid. The Ajay Devgn starrer is releasing with strong reports on the content and the eyes are now to see if the reports translate into the box-office numbers. Maidaan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 3 hours and 1 minute (181 minute).

Maidaan to release on 2500 screens in India

The Ajay Devgn film is being released in India by Zee Studios and the team is aiming to optimize the release on approximately 2500 screens. The showcasing for Maidaan is concentrated towards the premium multiplexes and the makers have opted for popular pricing slab, with some properties making an attempt to reach out to the least common denominator with flat pricing. The advance bookings for Maidaan opened a week back, but there has been ample of confusion taking the exact date of release.

The makers have finally gone ahead with paid previews post 6 PM on Wednesday, leading to a full day release a day later on Eid. As on Tuesday at 5.30 PM, Maidaan has sold 6250 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day, including the paid preview. Of the total ticket sales, approx. 3900 tickets are for the paid previews and remaining 2350 tickets are for the Eid day. The final pre-sales for Eid is expected to be in the vicinity of 20,000 tickets.

Maidaan targets an opening of Rs 7 crore on Eid

The response to advance booking is low and the hope is on film reports to translate into strong word of mouth leading to a healthy trend. The film has an open run for 4 to 5 weeks, which includes multiple holidays and if the audience takes onto the film, there is a scope to reach a respectable number in the long run. At the moment, Maidaan is headed to record around Rs 2 crore in the Paid Previews, whereas the Eid day business is expected to be around the Rs 6 to 7 crore. Eid is a day of strong walk-ins and if the reports are excellent from the Paid Previews, the first day business can be marginally higher too, but it's all a wait and watch game for now.

For the film to consolidate its appreciation in the box office, it’s a must for it to hit the double-digit mark on Saturday and Sunday, followed by a healthy hold in numbers on Monday. The initial reports are positive, but it’s eventually the audience who decide the fate. The Eid numbers should have been -much better and it’s certain the case of genre and lack of interest in the audience around the feature film, but the hope is on the reports to push the numbers and garner a conversation among the audiences.

