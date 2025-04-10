Maranamass Box Office Kerala Day 1: Basil Joseph's comedy drama struggles; opens with Rs 90 lakh

Malayalam movie Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead role, has hit the cinemas today. The dark comedy, directed by Sivaprasad, is struggling at the box office. The movie opened with a low occupancy today and could clock an average business day. Here's taking a look at its opening day box office.

Maranamass opens with Rs 90 lakh on Day 1; remains far behind Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana

Produced by Tovino Thomas, the dark comedy could collect Rs 90 lakh only on its opening day. It faced tough competition from its rival releases- Mammootty's Bazooka and Naslen starrer Alappuzha Gymkhana, thus, remained the least preferred movie among the audience.

For the unversed, Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana collected three times more than Maranamass. However, the Basil Joseph starrer has potential to grow over the weekend and show some legs at the box office. The movie received mixed-bag reactions from the audience and the critics. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in the coming days.

Besides the two above-mentioned titles, Maranamass also faced Mohanlal's holdover release, L2 Empuraan and Tamil dubbed film, Good Bad Ugly. The movie became Basil Joseph's third release of 2025 after Pravinkoodu Shappu and Ponman. While the former ended up being an underperformer at the box office, the latter hit the gold by winning the hearts of the audience.

Maranamass in cinemas now

Maranamass is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

