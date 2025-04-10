Bazooka Twitter Review: Is Mammootty’s Malayalam action thriller worth your time? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Mammootty starrer Bazooka has finally hit the big screens today, April 10. Directed by Deeno Dennis, this Malayalam action thriller got fans eagerly waiting for its release. If you’re planning to watch the film with your loved ones in theaters, check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens first.

To begin with, viewers who caught the first half of Bazooka expressed excitement and high praise for the film on social media. Many felt that the first half was absolutely bang on, with director Deeno Dennis appreciated for his stylish presentation and gripping narrative.

Netizens called the film technically impressive, especially highlighting its impactful background score that elevated several scenes. The megastar title card featuring Mammootty reportedly set the theater on fire, leaving fans cheering with excitement.

The interval sequence also drew strong reactions, with some calling it a "banger." Overall, fans seemed impressed with the first half and were eagerly looking forward to how the second half unfolds.

"#Bazooka's first half was engaging from start to finish. The interval scene stood out, particularly with Ikka's impressive intro and title card," read a review on X.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Bazooka features an impressive ensemble cast led by Mammootty, who plays Antony John, an ethical hacker and businessman. On the other hand, Gautham Vasudev Menon stars as ACP Benjamin Joshua IPS, based in Kochi City.

The film also stars Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, and Divya Pillai, who portrays Annie Benjamin. Other key roles are played by Jagadish, Sidharth Bharathan as CI Arjun Ramaswamy, Iswarya Menon as Jovita, Shine Tom Chacko as Franco Salvatore, and Sumith Naval as Ansari.

The film is directed and written by Deeno Dennis. It is produced by Vikram Mehra, Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V. Abraham, and Siddharth Anand Kumar. The cinematography of Bazooka is handled by Nimish Ravi and Roby Varghese Raj. The editing is done by Nishadh Yusuf and Praveen Prabhakar, while the music is composed by Saeed Abbas.

