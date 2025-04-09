Sikandar Box Office Worldwide 11 Days: Salman Khan’s mass actioner fails to gain momentum; grosses Rs 173 crore

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is heading towards its end at the box office. The mass action drama met with negative word-of-mouth; thus, it couldn't get the required traction in cinemas. The Eid entertainer turned out to be one of the biggest flops of Salman Khan's career.

Advertisement

Sikandar adds Rs 1.75 crore on Day 11; eyes Rs 175 crore finish

Opening with Rs 50.25 crore globally, the action drama performed best in its first three days, where it clocked over Rs 123.25 crore gross at the box office. It further couldn't show any signs of growth and could add only Rs 50 crore to the tally from Day 4 to Day 11, with the 2nd Wednesday contributing around Rs 1.75 crore to the total cume.

The worldwide gross collection of Sikandar now stands at Rs 173.50 crore. The movie is heading for a finish around the Rs 175 crore mark at the global box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Sikandar worldwide are as follows:

Days Gross India Collections Day 1 Rs 50.25 crore Day 2 Rs 44.50 crore Day 3 Rs 28.50 crore Day 4 Rs 13 crore Day 5 Rs 8 crore Day 6 Rs 6.50 crore Day 7 Rs 7.50 crore Day 8 Rs 8.50 crore Day 9 Rs 2.50 crore Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore Day 11 Rs 1.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 173.50 crore

Sikandar in cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched this Salman Khan film yet?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan vs Pushpa 2 Box Office: Comparing Mollywood's highest grosser with Tollywood's biggest hit