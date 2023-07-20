Mission Impossible 7 Extended Week 1 Box Office India: Tom Cruise's film collects Rs 80 crore nett in 9 days

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and others had a very good extended first week at the Indian box office with nett Hindi collections of Rs 80.40 crores in 9 days. It has officially become the highest grossing Mission: Impossible film in the country and it is steadily moving towards a lifetime collection of Rs 100 crores nett. The Tom Cruise starrer is currently the second highest grossing import film of the year behind Fast X and that's how it is likely to remain.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is not just the highest grossing film of the franchise but is also Tom Cruise's highest grosser in India. After a very good extended opening weekend, the film saw a steep drop. But after the drop, it has been able to trend well over the weekdays with drops of 10 percent or less each day. It faces a couple of stiff competitors from tomorrow in the form of Oppenheimer and Barbie. Although they hold relatively less appeal than Mission Impossible 7, they have registered phenomenal advances in metros and are sure to affect the collections. The 2nd weekend is extremely crucial for MI7 from a statistical stand-point but it is already a bonafide hit from the verdict point of view.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

Day 5 - Rs 17.50 crores

Day 6 - Rs 4.75 crores

Day 7 - Rs 4.25 crores

Day 8 - Rs 3.90 crores

Day 9 - Rs 3.50 crores

Total = Rs 80.40 crores nett in 9 days

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Ethan Hunt and the IMF need to track down a lethal new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and with the fate of the world at stake, a deadly globe-trotting adventure begins. Confronted by a mysterious enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission; not even the lives of those he cares most about.

