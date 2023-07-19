Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible 7 remains steady on first Tuesday at box office India; Netts Rs 4.50 crores

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and others collected a very good Rs 64 crores nett in India in its first extended weekend. The film saw a slightly steep drop on Monday as it collected a decent Rs 5 crores. The actioner has finally gotten into its groove with a minimal 7 -10 percent drop on first Tuesday in India. As per early projections, M:I7 has earned another Rs 4.50 crores to take its India tally to Rs 73.50 crores nett. By the end of its extended week 1, it will have crossed the lifetime collections of every other Mission Impossible film in India.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Finds Stiff Competitors In Its Second Week

So far, things have gone pretty well for the Tom Cruise star vehicle in India. A Rs 100 crore plus nett India cume is very much happening regardless of how Oppenheimer and Barbie perform when they release on Friday. The nett collections of Fast X seem a little difficult but they can't be ruled out entirely. Regardless, Tom Cruise has yet again shown that he is among the greatest draws from Hollywood in India, with the 7th instalment of the Mission franchise already moving towards a hit. The worldwide box office weekend for M:I7 was around 235 million dollars. The hold on Monday is not as strong as previous Mission films but that is also because the extended weekend drained a lot of its potential.

The day-wise nett India collections of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 12.25 crores

Day 2 - Rs 8.75 crores

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 crores

Day 4 - Rs 16.25 crores

Day 5 - Rs 17.50 crores

Day 6 - Rs 5 crores

Day 7 - Rs 4.50 crores

Total = Rs 73.50 crores nett in 7 days

