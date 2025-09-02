OG North America Premiere Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan aims to destroy all records, approaches USD 1 million pre-sales with 23 days to go

Pawan Kalyan is set for a resurgence after the failure of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and his last few releases. The Telugu powerstar is aiming to make a solid comeback at the box office with his upcoming release, OG (They Call Him OG). With 23 days still to go before release, the Telugu movie has clocked an outstanding advance booking at the North American box office.

Directed by Sujeeth, the action spectacle opened its advance sales in limited locations of the USA on August 28, 2025. It crossed the USD 500K mark in just 2 days, followed by strong advances further. The movie is heading to clock over the USD 1 million mark very soon.

OG records banger pre-sales of USD 850K, set to cross the USD 1 million mark

As of 8 AM (September 2), They Call Him OG sold over 26,500 tickets worth USD 780K in the USA. The data is tracked from 1450 plus shows across 400 locations in the USA. The total North American pre-bookings of OG have reached the USD 850K mark, with 23 days still in hand for the release.

The movie is all set to storm past the USD 1 million mark in a couple of days in North America. With more locations yet to open for advance booking, the Pawan Kalyan starrer will clock an unprecedented advance sales before the beginning of the premiere shows.

At this rate, a USD 3 million premiere day appears inevitable, with the potential to climb even higher. The movie is performing better than some of the major Pan-India releases in the US. It only needs a solid word-of-mouth to capitalize on the hype and superb advance booking at the box office. If the movie manages to receive a positive reception, it has the potential to be the biggest Pawan Kalyan grosser in the last few years.

OG Release Date

For the unversed, They Call Him OG also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan. The movie releases in theaters on 25 September, with US premieres on 24 September. The advance booking in India will open close to the release date.

