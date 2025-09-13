They Call Him OG update: Trailer for Pawan Kalyan starrer gangster actioner eyes September 18 release

They Call Him OG (or simply OG) is an upcoming action film slated to release on September 25, 2025. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is expected to drop its trailer soon.

They Call Him OG trailer update

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the makers of They Call Him OG are set to unveil the trailer on September 18, 2025. Reportedly, the clip will resemble the high-octane cuts that were seen in the Saaho trailer.

Recently, the makers unveiled a special glimpse for Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. Taking to their official handle, the makers of OG dropped a glimpse titled “HBD OG - LOVE OMI.” The teaser video features Emraan Hashmi’s character Omi penning a heartfelt yet taunting note to OG (Ojas Gambheera) on his birthday.

The video dropped the first look at Emraan Hashmi’s character, Omi Bhau, a menacing antagonist. Interestingly, the movie marks the Bollywood actor’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Watch the OG Glimpse here:

More about OG

They Call Him OG is an upcoming Telugu-language gangster actioner starring Pawan Kalyan. The film explores the story of Ojas Gambheera, popularly known as OG, a ruthless don who once ruled over Bombay (now Mumbai).

After disappearing from the city for 10 years, the gangster returns to take revenge on another crime boss, Omi Bhau. The Sujeeth directorial features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, with Thaman S composing the soundtrack.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the swashbuckling adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie, which featured Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, portrayed Kalyan as a legendary outlaw, Veera Mallu, who challenges the Mughal empire.

The film received an underwhelming response from critics and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Kalyan and Deol, the movie had Niddhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and others in key roles.

Apart from OG, Pawan Kalyan also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the pipeline. The film, touted to be an adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, presents Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna as the female leads.

