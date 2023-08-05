OMG 2 Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar starrer sets sight on double digit opening day; Observes good trending

OMG 2 directed by Amit Rai and starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is less than a week away from release in theatres now. It is a sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG. In an unprecedented move, the film's advances were opened even before the trailer released. So far, the advances have been reasonably good and if the film maintains these advances till next Thursday, it will have a shot at a double digit opening day, despite releasing alongside a film like Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

OMG 2 Is Registering Healthy Pre-Sales Almost A Week Prior To Its Release

OMG 2 has sold 5500 tickets in 3 national chains for the opening day as at 10pm on 4th August, 2023. Of that, 2800 are from PVR, 1600 are from Inox and 1100 are from Cinepolis. The bookings have opened way prior to other Akshay Kumar films recently so this number may seem small but closer to the release, the total ticket sales will be comfortably more than his films since Sooryavanshi. Being a sequel to a super-hit franchise like OMG, the stakes were high for the film to open big but the censor issues have condoned that from happening. The film has been rated 'A' and that may keep family audiences away, which drove the business for the first part.

OMG 2 Is An Important Film For Akshay Kumar

It has been a while since Akshay Kumar has tasted theatrical success. His last theatrical success was back in 2021 with Sooryavanshi and since then, it has all been disappointing. OMG 2 certainly has high hopes pinned on it since it can mark the theatrical comeback for the Khiladi after the disastrous performance of Selfiee. All eyes are now on how the dramedy is received by audiences.

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God! The film focuses on the sensitive subject of sex education.

Where And When To Watch OMG 2

OMG 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film is now open.

