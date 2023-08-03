OMG 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s film sees movement; Sells 3200 tickets for opening day

After all the behind the scene drama with the censor board, the Amit Rai direct OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is finally gearing up for a release on August 11, 2023. The advances for the film opened a day back and the initial response is better than the general expectations. It’s probably the case of a well cut teaser and the franchise value that has led to movement in advance bookings at the national chains.

OMG 2 has sold 3300 tickets at PVR, Inox, Cinepolis & MovieMax

As off Thursday, at 10 PM, OMG 2 has sold 3200 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – with another 100 at the MovieMax chain taking the tally to 3300 tickets. While these might seem low number on the face of it, especially when compared to Gadar, they are decent enough to ensure that the film takes some sort of initial at the box office. Over the last few weeks, there was a fear within the industry about OMG 2 being a non-starter much like Selfiee, but this advance booking trend is breather as the film is definitely going to rake in much bigger results than Selfiee on opening day. The hope would be for the film to push itself closer towards Raksha Bandhan range and show gains from that point over the weekend.

More than the opening day, what would matter for OMG 2 is the word of mouth and hence, the trend post the first day will be very important. The competition for OMG 2 won’t be with Gadar, but with its’ preceding part, Oh My God and the sequel in the long run will be targeting to fall in the same range or above to be termed a successful venture. The release for OMG 2 will be tight, concentrated towards the multiplexes and sources reveal a release in the vicinity of 1500 screens.

OMG 2 is expected to sell 40,000 plus tickets in the national chains

The hope for OMG 2 will be to record its biggest day since release on August 15 and if that happens, Akshay Kumar and co. will have a successful product in their hand as biggest day coming so late always indicates some sort of acceptance from the target audiences. The advance booking movement is better than the last few Akshay Kumar films and a normal trend from hereon should take OMG 2 in the range of 35,000 to 45,000 tickets in the three chains. Of course, the early booking trends are also driven by the interest in the fans and it’s essential for OMG 2 to continue with its momentum over the coming few days leading to its release.

It’s the trend in the coming days that will tell us where OMG 2 is headed at the counters but the start definitely indicates some interest in the movie going audience. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

