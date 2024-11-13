Son of Sardaar, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla, is very popular among the masses. The Ashwini Dhir's romantic comedy is celebrating twelve years of release today, here taking you down memory lane of how it performed at the box office and what was its theatrical verdict.

Son Of Sardaar grossed Rs 135 crore worldwide in its full run, emerging a HIT in a major clash scenario

Released in 2012, Son Of Sardaar was mounted on a budget of Rs 67 crore. The comedy caper boasted a banger music album, which helped it in a big way to draw audiences to the theaters. The movie faced a major clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Tak Hai Jaan at the box office, yet both releases managed to succeed by the end of their theatrical runs.

Son of Sardaar was released on 2000 screens in India, which was relatively less than SRK's film. The comedy-drama opened with Rs 9.25 crore net at the Indian box office and further recorded its first weekend of Rs 33.50 crore. The Ajay Devgn movie ended its first week at Rs 61 crore net in India and added Rs 27 crore more to the tally in the remaining days. The movie ended up collecting Rs 88.75 crore net (Rs 119 crore gross) at the Indian box office in its full run, emerging as a HIT venture.

Besides its impressive domestic theatrical run, the movie couldn't do much overseas. It grossed over USD 2.8 million in international locations and wrapped its global rampage at Rs 135 crore gross.

Following are the details of Son Of Sardaar's box office performance:

PARTICULARS FIGURES First Day Rs 9.25 crore First weekend Rs 33.50 crore First Week Rs 61 crore Total India Net Rs 88.75 crore India Gross Rs 119 crore Overseas USD 2.8 million Total WW Gross Rs 135 crore Footfalls Rs 1.23 crore Budget Rs 67 crore Verdict HIT

Son Of Sardaar 2 is in development

Ajay Devgn is returning with the sequel of Son of Sardaar very soon. The movie is currently being shot in various locations. It stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles besides the leading man, Ajay Devgn. Punjabi director Vijay Kumar Arora is directing Son Of Sardaar 2. It is slated to hit the screens in 2025.

