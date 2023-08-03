Oppenheimer Worldwide Box Office: Christopher Nolan's film grosses around 450 million dollars in 14 days

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh has collected around 450 million dollars at the worldwide box office. The film is having a solid run at the box office despite being pitted against a juggernaut like Barbie, which is racing to do a billion and a half dollars business in its full run. While The Dark Knight Rises will remain the highest grosser for both Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer's business will have them very elated since the film is not even remotely as commercial as his highest grosser. Despite being an R-rated biopic-drama, it is set to gross over 800 million dollars. If it's lucky, it can even cross the numbers put up by Inception and make its place in Nolan's top 3 highest grossers.

With Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan Has Yet Again Proven That He Is Among The Biggest Movie Brands In The World

So far, Oppenheimer has done over 200 million dollars in North America and in its full run, it will have done over 300 million dollars. These are impressive numbers and they reiterate the fact the Christopher Nolan is among the biggest movie brands in the world. While Oppenheimer trails Barbie in most countries it has released in, it is leading the latter in India, where it has almost netted Rs 100 crores after 14 days.

Oppenheimer Is Set To Become The Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of 2023 In India

The 14 day total of Oppenheimer in India stands at Rs 99 crores nett (14.5 million dollars). It will cross the Rs 100 crore nett mark on day 15, making it the only third Hollywood film this year after Fast X and Mission Impossible 7 to have breached this number. In its full run, it shall become the highest grossing Hollywood film of 2023 in India. If brand Nolan can make a low appeal biopic-drama do these kind of numbers in India, one can only wonder how much a more commercial film perform in the country.

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

