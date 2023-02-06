Pathaan Worldwide Box Office Collections: Shah Rukh Khan led spy drama tops Rs 838 crores in 12 days

Shah Rukh Khan led actioner, Pathaan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, and directed by Siddharth Anand , is an unstoppable force at the box office. The film crossed the Rs. 800 cr barrier on its twelfth ticketing day and the film is making strong and steady gains even on its second Monday, as it heads towards the coveted Rs. 1000 cr club. The film stands at a worldwide total of a pretty 102 million dollars and this makes it a rare Indian film to breach the 100 million dollars worldwide club, without a China release.

Pathaan Has Comfortably Crossed Rs 400 Cr Nett At The Indian Box Office For The Hindi Version



Pathaan, after 12 days, has accumulated around Rs. 838 crores at the worldwide box office, of which Rs. 428 crores nett or Rs. 513 crores gross has come from India. The Hindi nett numbers (domestically) are pegged at Rs. 413 crores while the Hindi gross numbers are somewhere around Rs. 495 crores. The Hindi numbers are the highest for a Hindi origin film and the third highest for the Hindi version of any film released in the country. By the end of its run, it will either settle as the highest or the second highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi version and that is a momentous achievement to say the very least.

Pathaan Will Be Crossing 40 Million Dollars Internationally, On Its 13th Day

Internationally, the film has mustered 39.8 million dollars, which in Indian conversion, amounts to Rs. 325 cr gross. The film is the highest grossing Hindi film and the second highest grossing Indian film, internationally, in the first phase. In its eventual run, it can take down Baahubali 2, to become the highest grossing Indian import, internationally, in the first phase.



Pathaan is the second highest grossing Indian film in North America, only behind Baahubali 2. It can eventually take down Baahubali 2 and even if it doesn't, it is the highest grossing Hindi origin film in the country. Another consolation for the film is the fact it will have sold the most number of tickets in North America, since the average ticket rates for Pathaan are way lower than Baahubali 2.

Middle East has contributed over 30 percent of international biz and it is sensational and unprecidented. Just like North America, Middle East will also be contributing over Rs. 100 crores for Pathaan.

Europe, Oceania, rest of Asia and the rest of the world has many countries like Australia, New Zealand and UK recording their highest ever business for an Indian origin film. In short, Pathaan is the most successful Indian film in most international circuits.

The break-down of Pathaan's box office collections across the globe are as follows:-

India Nett (All Languages) - Rs 428 cr

India Gross - Rs 513 cr

India Nett (Hindi) - Rs 413 cr

India Gross (Hindi) - Rs 495 cr

India Nett (Tamil and Telugu) - Rs 15 cr

India Gross (Tamil and Telugu) - Rs 18 cr

Overseas Gross - Rs 325 cr

Total Worldwide Gross - Rs 838 cr (102 plus million dollars)

for more such box office articles.