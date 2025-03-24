Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office collection for Sikandar, Jaat, Bhool Chuk Maaf and Kesari 2

The most recent blockbuster of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, released in February 2025. Since then Bollywood has not seen a promising box office entertainer but is now expecting several of them at the end of the first quarter of the year and the beginning of the second one. While the recent release Tumko Meri Kasam has not turned out to be a big box office attraction, let’s take a look at what movies we have coming forward.

The immediate next box office giant is Salman Khan’s Sikandar, a typical Indian action entertainer you would expect from a combo of Salman Khan and A.R. Murugadoss. Currently, there doesn’t seem to be a possibility of its opening day collection crossing that of Salman’s previous film Tiger 3 which stood at Rs 42.25 crores Day 1 India nett. Post the release of its trailer, a Day 1 India nett in the vicinity of Rs 31.5 crores is expected for the film.

Beginning the second quarter of the year is Sunny Deol’s Jaat, releasing in a direct clash with the Maddock Film Bhool Chuk Maaf. The trailer for Jaat has been released today which is sure to elevate the hype for the film by several folds thanks to Sunny Deol and his mass avatar the audience loves. If the trailer is anything to go by, a Rs 10 crore India nett is a safe bet for this Pan-India action entertainer.

Coming to Bhool Chuk Maaf, a time loop family drama by the much loved partnership of Rajkummar Rao and Maddock Films. For this low budget time loop film, a clash against Sunny Deol’s action entertainer can be a huge risk which could possibly be proven otherwise post its trailer release. An opening of Rs 3 crore is expected at the current stage of this Rajkummar Rao film.

The final big and promising release in the month of April is Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2. The teaser for this heart wrenching courtroom drama has officially been released today. Though it's too early for the film’s trailer to release, its plot based around the Jallianwala Bagh incident during the British era does speak for the scale of the film. As per the buzz of this Dharma film, it is currently eyeing a Rs 7 crore India nett opening at the box office.

Movie Nett India Opening Prediction Sikandar Rs 31.50 crore Jaat Rs 10 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf Rs 3 crore Kesari Chapter 2 Rs 7 crore

