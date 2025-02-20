Box Office: Can Sunny Deol repeat the HEROICS of Gadar 2 with Jaat?

Sunny Deol is returning to the big screen after the massive success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues with his next venture, Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, this action drama is expected to create a storm at the box office, packed with high-octane mass entertainment. However, the big question is—can it match the record-breaking success of Gadar 2?

Matching the phenomenal numbers of Gadar 2 will not be an easy feat for Jaat. While the film presents Sunny Deol in one of his most mass-appealing avatars, it will also need strong content to win over the audience. Gadar 2 thrived on nostalgia and the legacy of its predecessor, whereas Jaat is a fresh film that must carve out its own identity.

For those unaware, the Anil Sharma-directed Gadar 2 collected a staggering Rs 515 crore net at the Indian box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. While Jaat might not achieve similar historic numbers, it has the potential to emerge as a clean hit.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is set to release on April 10. It will clash with Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. Though the comedy-drama isn’t expected to pose a major threat, Jaat will be sandwiched between two big releases—Salman Khan’s Sikandar, arriving 10 days earlier, and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, releasing a week later.

To secure a successful box office verdict, Jaat will need to deliver a smashing first-week total, as it won’t enjoy a free run. The film might also face some competition from Sikandar if Salman Khan’s movie garners an exceptional response from audiences.

Apart from Jaat, Sunny Deol has an exciting lineup, including Lahore 1947 and Border 2. While Lahore 1947 is slated for release later this year, Border 2 is currently in production.

