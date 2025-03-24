Sikandar Box Office: Salman Khan admits his movies cross Rs 100 crore with AUDIENCE LOVE; lookback at his films which entered the coveted club
We have curated a list of Salman Khan's theatrical releases which entered Rs 100 crore club in their respective runs. It includes Dabangg, Tiger 3, and more.
"Picture acchi ho buri ho, wo (audience) Rs 100 crore toh paar kara hi dete hain!" During the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan expressed that it is the love of the audience which pushes his movies to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. Salman also admitted that the benchmark is to cross Rs 200 crore, courtesy inflation. On that note, let's take a look at his Rs 100 crore grossers.
Salman Khan's Movies Which Are A Part Of Rs 100 Crore Club: Dabangg And More
Salman Khan boasts of having 17 films which are a part of Rs 100 crore club at the box office. The superstar begin this streak with Dabangg. The 2010 actioner was the first film of Salman's career to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, it earned Rs 141.25 crore net business in India.
Tiger 3 is the latest Rs 100 crore grosser of his filmography. The 2023 action thriller co-starring Katrina Kaif entered Rs 100 crore in just two days of its release. The list also includes movies like Ready, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to name a few. Out of the 17 films, nine emerged blockbusters.
Net India Collections And Verdicts Of His Movies Which Crossed The Rs 100 Crore Mark
|Movies
|Year Of Release
|Net India Collections
|Verdicts
|Dabangg
|2010
|Rs 141.25 crore
|Blockbuster
|Ready
|2011
|Rs 120.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|Bodyguard
|2011
|Rs 144.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|Rs 186.25 crore
|Blockbuster
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|Rs 149.5 crore
|Blockbuster
|Jai Ho
|2014
|Rs 109.25 crore
|Semi-Hit
|Kick
|2014
|Rs 211.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Rs 315.5 crore
|All Time Blockbuster
|Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
|2015
|Rs 194.25 crore
|Hit
|Sultan
|2016
|Rs 300.75 crore
|Blockbuster
|Tubelight
|2017
|Rs 114.5 crore
|Below Average
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|Rs 339 crore
|Blockbuster
|Race 3
|2018
|Rs 166.25 crore
|Average
|Bharat
|2019
|Rs 197.25 crore
|Semi Hit
|Dabangg 3
|2019
|Rs 134.75 crore
|Flop
|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
|2023
|Rs 101.50 crore
|Flop
|Tiger 3
|2023
|Rs 260 crore
|Hit
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
