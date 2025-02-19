Box Office: Can Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi make a HUGE comeback with Maddock's loop movie Bhool Chuk Maaf?

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his next venture, Bhool Chuk Maaf, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi in the female lead. The Karan Sharma-directed time-loop comedy-drama is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Here’s a discussion on its box office potential.

Bhool Chuk Maaf has been generating buzz ever since the makers dropped its teaser on social media. Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the comedy-drama is expected to perform fairly well at the box office. However, much will depend on the marketing strategy and promotional activities before its release, while word-of-mouth will be the ultimate deciding factor.

According to reports, the movie is set to clash with Sunny Deol's mass action film, Jaat, at the box office. If this clash happens, Bhool Chuk Maaf could remain overshadowed by the big-budget actioner. The film’s performance will be crucial for both Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, as their previous releases were box office disappointments.

Rajkummar Rao's last release, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, grossed only Rs 55 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Similarly, Wamiqa Gabbi's last release, Baby John, met the same fate, collecting just Rs 59 crore globally.

With a time-loop concept as its core plot, Bhool Chuk Maaf will have to generate excitement among audiences to succeed on the big screen. Notably, the film is releasing two weeks after Salman Khan’s Sikandar and one week before Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 and is facing a major clash with Jaat. If Bhool Chuk Maaf manages to secure a Clean Hit verdict despite such a competitive box office window, it will be a significant achievement for Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

