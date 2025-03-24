Jaat Box Office: Can the trailer for this Sunny Deol starrer bring a surprise theatrical success?

Post the massive success of Gadar 2 in 2023, Sunny Deol is set to return on the big screens as Jaat, a massy Pan-India action thriller directed by Gopichand Malineni. The trailer for the film has officially been released today, presenting Sunny Deol as the mass action hero or the one man army we have known for decades.

What to Expect from Jaat Opening Day Collection?

The most important factor for a movie to open successfully at the box office is the effect its trailer generates on the audience. For Jaat, this is a factor along with the appropriate superstar treatment Sunny Deol is expected to get in the film which surely looks applicable for now.

This avatar of superstar Sunny Deol was long missed by fans for a long time post Gadar but judging by the trailer, the star Sunny Deol is back in his territory to reign once again. His most recent Gadar 2 was an all time blockbuster at the box office. The film collected Rs 515 crores India nett and successfully became the biggest Bollywood grosser of all time nationwide.

As of the director Gopichand Malineni, he is best known for his last Telugu action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy led by Nandamuri Balakrishna.Going by all these applicable factors, an opening of Rs 10 crore India nett looks to be a sure shot for this Sunny Deol starrer.

The advance booking of Jaat, whenever it begins, will present a better idea for its Day 1 collection. Meanwhile, the lifetime collection of the film depends majorly on the content of the film along with the Word of Mouth it receives from the audience and the critics.

More About Jaat

Jaat is set to release in theatres worldwide on 10th April 2025. The film stars a massive leading cast of Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Jagapati Babu, Ramya Krishnan and several others. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni as a Pan India action entertainer, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Are you excited to watch Jaat? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.