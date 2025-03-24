Box Office: Decoding expectations of Salman Khan's Sikandar; can the highly-awaited movie cross Rs 200 crore?

"Aap humko bahar dhoond rahe ho, aur hum aapka aapke ghar mein intezaar kar rahe hain!" Two years after the release of Tiger 3, Salman Khan is making his theatrical comeback as a lead with an upcoming film, Sikandar. Ahead of its big release, let's decode its expectations and if it can become a Rs 200 crore grosser.

Sikandar's Box Office Expectations

After Chhaava, now all eyes are on Sikandar which is releasing on the Eid weekend, March 30, 2025. Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie is the last big release of the first quarter of 2025. As per expectations, the upcoming bigge is now targetting an opening of Rs 31 crore. A lot will also depend on the final advance bookings and walk-ins.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and others, the makers of Sikandar have managed to change the hype game a week before its arrival. The Sikandar team recently unveiled its much-awaited trailer on YouTube while increasing its hype among cinephiles.

Can It Cross Rs 200 Crore In India?

Salman Khan has had 17 movies in Rs 100 crore club since the last 15 years. While the expectations of Sikandar entering this club is not a big task for him due to his superstardom, it is yet to be seen if he can bring it into Rs 200 crore club. The word of mouth of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer needs to be strong for it achieve this feat.

Based on the positive feedback of the trailer, AR Murugadoss' upcoming directorial venture looks to emerge the second highest grosser of this year so far, only behind Chhaava. Speaking of which, Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is targetting Rs 550 crore plus net in India by the end of its theatrical run. It is also the third all-time highest grosser of Bollywood.

In the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan recently acknowledged fans while admitting that his movies do wonders due to their love. Salman expressed that regardless of when his movies get released, cinephiles contribute to letting them cross the Rs 100 crore mark and the Rs 200 crore mark for that matter.

This is to note that Tiger 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Sultan are some of his movies which crossed Rs 200 crore. Can Sikandar enter this club?

